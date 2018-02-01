Asker letter: Higher ed CEO

I have serious doubts about a business CEO for higher education. Instead of creating a new $2 million office, why not use a computer program inside the current bureaucracy? With one candidate for governor already proposing a 20 percent decrease in state government, setting up a costly governmental office in the age of computer technology would not make sense. Would higher education take 20 percent cut or would the cuts be larger? Many politicians believe bureaucracy is redundant. Why would a “higher education CEO” be any different?
Sid Asker, Boise
Comments