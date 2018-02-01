Reimann letter: No nukes

I am dismayed by any Pentagon or presidential consideration of a nuclear retaliation option (Idaho Statesman, Jan. 17). Everyone must realize that the required fission triggers will invariably release widespread radioactive contamination. Consequently, any of our allies that happen to be near the targets will be particularly vulnerable, depending on which way the wind blows. For example, this makes all the people of Korea effective human shields for any irresponsible action taken by the North Korean government. However, this does not mean that we are helpless against terrorist threats since our conventional missiles have pinpoint accuracy.
Richard Reimann, Boise
