Morgan letter: Sen. Flake

On Jan. 17, Republican Senator Jeff Flake courageously stood on the Senate floor and delivered a profound and articulate speech about the gross malfeasance and corruption of our current president. Sen. Flake decried how “2017 was a year which saw the truth — objective, empirical, evidence-based truth” battered and abused by Trump.
Sen. Flake further noted how the past year saw “an unrelenting daily assault on the constitutionally protected free press.”
The very First Amendment to our Constitution was specifically given to guarantee a free press against all despots, including the one currently masquerading as our president.
Sen. Flake excoriated this “American president who cannot take criticism — who must constantly deflect and distort and distract — who must find someone else to blame.” “When a figure in power reflexively calls any press that doesn’t suit him ‘fake news,’ it is that person who should be the figure of suspicion, not the press,” Flake said.
Senator Flake is to be congratulated for standing tall and calling out our dysfunctional and corrupt president for what he is. Would that Idaho’s own congressmen could find the courage to do the same.
Lon Morgan, Boise
