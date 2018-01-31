Letters to the Editor

Ash letter: Thank you

January 31, 2018 10:18 PM

I just wanted to write and offer a “thank you” to those BSU students who reached out to fellow WSU students who lost a classmate due to suicide. What a kind, compassionate thing to do.

I would also like to thank the Scentsy folks for the beautiful lights display and holiday celebration. Free refreshments, light show, music, Santa visit and my favorite — the Nativity scene with real, live animals. What a magnificent treat to usher in the holidays.

Acts of kindness, such as these, make me hopeful in these dark times. I thank all those who take the time and make the effort to give freely to others.

Thank you.

Bonnie Ash, Meridian

