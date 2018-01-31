Tysseling Letter: Wedding cake letter

I hope that your decision to publish this letter on MLK day was provocation rather than cluelessness. Mr. Bruckner’s statement that businesses should post a statement: “We do not want to provide service to ---” is alarming. He is responding to the “wedding cake” lawsuit relating to LGBT rights. However, this refusal of service is just as easily applied to Hispanics, Asians, African Americans, Native Americans, or women. The decision by lawmakers to make such discrimination illegal is exactly what we remember on MLK day.
Lee Ann Tysseling, Boise
