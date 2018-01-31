Robinson letter: Idaho Potato Bowl

Decades ago I was in Pocatello when it hosted the Division I-AA football championship. Through partnerships with local businesses the championship game committee secured tickets for fans who wanted to support the event even though no regional teams were in the game. The games attracted near sellout crowds.
Contrast that to the recent Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. While the game was exciting for Wyoming fans such as my wife, the sparse attendance should be embarrassing to both organizers and city officials. Despite a reported attendance of 16,512, the actual number of people at the game appeared to be far fewer. Perhaps organizers could take a page from Pocatello’s book and work to make the game a point of civic pride. Exorbitant ticket prices — we paid $117 for tickets near midfield on the Wyoming sideline but our section was half empty — are partly to blame. I suggest organizers work with local businesses to underwrite ticket costs for local fans who’d like to see a college bowl game but aren’t interested in shelling out more than $100 to have decent seats.
Boise likes to think of itself as a football town; you wouldn’t know it from the Idaho Potato Bowl.
Jeff Robinson, Boise
Comments