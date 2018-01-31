Richard letter: China

The largest front-page article in the Jan. 13 Statesman tells of a racist comment President Trump may have said about African immigrants and of all of the countries of the world that are in an uproar about that comment. Then we find a short article on the bottom of page 6 telling how Chinese police demolished the huge 50,000-member Golden Lampstand Church in Shanxi Province, one of at least two Christian churches demolished by authorities in recent weeks. When the world can be in an uproar about a negative statement from President Trump, where is the shock? Where is the outrage? Where is the denunciation? Where is the condemnation? Where is the alarm from our country and the countries of the world? This blatant religious persecution of Christians in China is barbaric, not unlike the persecution of the Jews in Adolph Hitler’s Third Reich in Germany, and must be condemned by every country of the world with sanctions such as we have put upon North Korea and Iran. I call upon our president, our Congress, our ambassador to China, and our ambassador to the United Nations to condemn China and require it to rebuild every church it destroyed in China.
James Richard, Emmett
