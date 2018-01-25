Boals letter: Marsy’s Law

I want to express support for Marsy’s Law for Idaho and its goal of strengthening crime victims’ rights. For the last 20 years, I’ve worked directly with crime victims, specifically in Canyon County. I’ve seen firsthand the challenge many victims have navigating our legal system trying to pursue justice.
Fortunately, voters in Idaho overwhelmingly approved amending our Constitution 23 years ago to create a set of rights for victims. One byproduct of that vote was the creation of our effective network for notifying victims of hearings and other events in the offender’s case.
Idaho has been a leader in victim services, but now it is time to update and elevate the rights afforded crime victims. Marsy’s Law would add notification in cases when an offender escapes or absconds from probation and parole. It would also give victims a greater voice and standing.
It’s difficult to hear critics say Marsy’s Law would be too costly. To me, this comes down to helping people whose lives have been upended. Victims never choose to be a victim, but we can support all our citizens affected by crime in the pursuit of justice. Please call our legislators to urge support for Marsy’s Law for Idaho.
Aleshea Boals, Meridian
