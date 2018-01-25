Stevens letter: Marijuana

Why is Sessions going after legal pot when a majority of Americans want it legal?
We have an opioid crisis that needs real attention. Let’s get our priorities straight. I believe he wants pot illegal so he can bring us back to the good old days of his definition of “law and order.” Disorder, overuse of arrests and abuse of power. Let people use pot, collect taxes, it is proven to be harmless, or at least less harmful than alcohol, and a huge financial boon for the states that have legalized it. What happened to states’ rights?
Wendy Stevens, Boise
Comments