Kendall letter: Jeff Sessions

January 20, 2018 09:54 PM

I’ve had enough. Recently Jeff Sessions announced he was going to restart the war on drugs. The only problem is he has not done anything against the real problem, opiods.

If you look back in his Senate record, you will find that some of his major donors were pharmaceutical makers, including Purdue Frederick, which makes Oxycontin in which many people have become addicted and died from. I would like to ask where the money is going to come from as the deficit is already going to balloon due to the most recent giveaway to rich corporations and large Trump campaign contributors. His qualifications are dubious at best. Time to get rid of this scumbag and the rest of Trump’s appointees.

Pat Kendall, Boise

