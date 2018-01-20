Letters to the Editor

Taylor letter: Two-party system

January 20, 2018 09:49 PM

The Dec. 31 commentary by Kenneth W. Starr was, in my opinion, a shining example of what our constitutional framers had in mind for American dialogue leading to constructive decisions in governance. I thank the Statesman for including this item by Mr. Starr and would be quite thrilled if this were to become a trend of 2018. As a lifelong registered Democrat with Illinois/California background, a student of the Constitution and a centralist (not an independent), I believe two-party systems is a form of checks and balance. American people should be the scale and the informers (news sources) should be comprised of dedicated people striving to load the scale with both pro and con of the pending issue and allow adult people to decide for them which side to rule on said issue. True freedom starts in the minds of all people. Slavery starts in the few minds of the few who would rule the many. That rule begins with the absolute control of information to free people. Happy New Year.

Robert Taylor, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a look inside the big Boise campus Idaho just bought from HP

    Robert Geddes, director of the Idaho Department of Administration, offers a look into the camps Idaho bought from HP Inc. in Boise. The state will begin moving state agencies into the buildings this year.

Take a look inside the big Boise campus Idaho just bought from HP

Take a look inside the big Boise campus Idaho just bought from HP 0:45

Take a look inside the big Boise campus Idaho just bought from HP
What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?
St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients 0:32

St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients

View More Video