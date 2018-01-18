Lowry letter: YMCA pool

My name is Lucas, I am 12 years old and am living in south Meridian. I know that there is going to be a YMCA built close to where I live. I am concerned about how it’s not going to have a pool. Why have a YMCA with no pool? I personally think that if it had a pool it will be more used by the public. Another reason to get a pool is because without it the building will just be a plain old gym. We need to get our community together and support to have a pool. With it, the YMCA will be more family friendly and a greater asset to our community.
Lucas Lowry, Meridian
