Letters to the Editor

Lowry letter: YMCA pool

January 18, 2018 09:48 PM

My name is Lucas, I am 12 years old and am living in south Meridian. I know that there is going to be a YMCA built close to where I live. I am concerned about how it’s not going to have a pool. Why have a YMCA with no pool? I personally think that if it had a pool it will be more used by the public. Another reason to get a pool is because without it the building will just be a plain old gym. We need to get our community together and support to have a pool. With it, the YMCA will be more family friendly and a greater asset to our community.

Lucas Lowry, Meridian

  Comments  

