Bauer letter: Otter’s order

I have been wondering if we will ever get rid of Obamacare. However, when the president signed Congress’ tax cut, which also repeals the individual mandate, I saw a light at the end of tunnel. It’s not a full repeal and replace that we might have wanted, but I’m willing to take what I can get for right now.
The good thing is that our Lt. Gov. Brad Little is taking full advantage of the repeal, by signing with Otter an executive order that will give us the option of buying plans that aren’t part of Obamacare. This is great news for all Idahoans. It is a good step forward in aiding working poor and families overwhelmed by the Obamacare bureaucracy.
Lois Bauer, Boise
