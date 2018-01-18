Paige Letters: Postal Service

The mail can be both educational and inspiring.
Reaching out to bond the people of America, over 500 million mail pieces are processed and delivered safely almost every day to enlighten everyone about the important current events in our communities. All this is done without the U.S. Postal Service receiving any tax dollars.
Postage stamps celebrate both American heroes and events that may be famous, infamous and not so well known. The American Flag is often used on stamps to remind us that many have lived and died believing that the flag represents the best form of government known to the human race.
Letter carriers can stay informed on the elderly; if the mail accumulates in a mailbox, a person might need assistance; if they are ill or had an accident, that person may have no other way to reach out for help.
Over 113,000 experienced veterans are employed by the U.S. Postal Service to use their knowledge to serve our customers. So far, more than 140 stamps have been issued reflecting America’s military history.
Let’s continue to honor America, staying informed, by using the mail.
John Paige, president, Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers, Pocatello
