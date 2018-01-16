Letters to the Editor

Stilton letter: CDC banned words

January 16, 2018 11:26 PM

CDC banned words were part of a letter by Jim Dammarell, Jan. 4. Though I find Trump’s supposed CDC directive ludicrous, I am compelled to correct an error by the writer that killed his message for me. “Transgendered,” as was cited, is not one of the banned words. “Transgendered” is, in fact, not a word at all. The banned (and correct) word is “transgender.” It is an adjective, not a noun or a verb. A transgender friend may transition, a verb, either socially and/or physically, hence having “transitioned,” but they are never “transgendered.”

Kristin Stilton, Boise

