Stilton letter: CDC banned words

CDC banned words were part of a letter by Jim Dammarell, Jan. 4. Though I find Trump’s supposed CDC directive ludicrous, I am compelled to correct an error by the writer that killed his message for me. “Transgendered,” as was cited, is not one of the banned words. “Transgendered” is, in fact, not a word at all. The banned (and correct) word is “transgender.” It is an adjective, not a noun or a verb. A transgender friend may transition, a verb, either socially and/or physically, hence having “transitioned,” but they are never “transgendered.”
Kristin Stilton, Boise
Comments