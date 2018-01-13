Letters to the Editor

Dixon letter: China and Russia

January 13, 2018 09:24 PM

Periodically I try to think outside the box. Chilling.

The year 2018 could be the end of the political arrangement of the world as it now exists.

The assumptions are that neither China nor Russia wants war on the Korean Peninsula, especially a nuclear war. But what if we are wrong? China greatly desires the United States to quit protecting Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and more. China could be delighted to have the United States hit by nuclear weapons from North Korea. China would trade an obliterated North Korea for a free hand with the rest of Asia in the blink of an eye. That is why they are stalling on restraining North Korea.

Putin and Russia want a free hand in eastern Europe and if the United States was badly damaged by numerous nuclear strikes for which they are not responsible, within a month, Putin could restore the old USSR. If the United States was badly hurt and ineffective in NATO, nothing will stop them. If Europe protests, Putin will cut off their natural gas and oil in the winter and freeze them into submission.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The radioactive fallout here will be considerable because of the prevailing winds. Chilling.

Fritz Dixon, Meridian

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Boise State coach Leon Rice wade through the Boise River

    Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice waded through the Boise River, true to his word, after fans sold out Taco Bell Arena for the Jan. 13, 2018, game against San Diego State. (Video courtesy of Boise State)

Watch Boise State coach Leon Rice wade through the Boise River

Watch Boise State coach Leon Rice wade through the Boise River 1:27

Watch Boise State coach Leon Rice wade through the Boise River
Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes 2:06

Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes
See how to workout with virtual-reality 1:01

See how to workout with virtual-reality

View More Video