Letters to the Editor

Winnovich letter: Payroll tax

January 11, 2018 11:19 PM

Beware the payroll tax. Now that the president has admitted that the objective of the tax bill was to reduce corporate tax and eliminate Obamacare, the largest tax on workers remains the payroll tax. Be advised that the next Republican objective is to reduce Medicare and Social Security. This reduction is to be phased in by the recent tax bill and amendments. Be aware, however, there is no expressed intent to reduce the payroll tax, which funds Medicare and Social Security through FICA. So, same tax, less security for workers. When the average age of Congress is 65 years (as I am), who is investing in the workers that contribute to our economy now? Our president is only interested in cutting his taxes and reducing corporate liability while adding trillions to the debt. The deceptive declaration that this tax “reform” benefits the lower and middle class demonstrates that the Senate and House of the new right is nowhere near populist, and continues to be more invested in PACs and corporate donors that depend upon taxation of the working class.

Keith Winnovich, Hailey

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery

    While the residents of Treasure Valley sleep, workers at Reed’s Dairy work steadfast through the late night and early morning hours to complete one task — bring fresh, locally produced milk to the doorsteps of 2,500 homes.

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery 1:23

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery
Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show 2:12

Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor"
Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations 1:07

Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations

View More Video