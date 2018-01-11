Letters to the Editor

Sirhall letter: Taxes

January 11, 2018 11:16 PM

Having worked with all sorts of taxes since 1987, both as a deputy attorney general and on behalf of taxpayers, I’ve been asked by folks as to what this tax bill accomplishes. Candidly, I only see trouble for both politicians and for taxpayers as a result of this bill’s process. Normally a bill of this magnitude receives extensive vetting by both parties, experts in affected industries, committees and sub-committees, all set forth in Congressional Record. The current bill was released to loyal opposition and citizenry by lobbyists with hand-written notes in margin. One New York congressman flatly admitted: “Our donors said that if we don’t deliver on tax bill, do not come ask for any more donations.” A senator gave his support only after adding an exemption for real estate income flowing through pass-through LLC. Day after passage, Mr. Ryan publicly backtracks on supporters’ justification that tax breaks would pay for themselves with increasing economic growth. Question pressed he arrogantly proclaimed “that’s in the future and no one knows the future.” In summation, only those who wrote the bill know it. With such momentous legislation, supporters ensured little Congressional Record reflecting just how egregiously the average citizen just got screwed.

Lawrence G. Sirhall Jr,. Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery

    While the residents of Treasure Valley sleep, workers at Reed’s Dairy work steadfast through the late night and early morning hours to complete one task — bring fresh, locally produced milk to the doorsteps of 2,500 homes.

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery 1:23

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery
Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show 2:12

Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor"
Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations 1:07

Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations

View More Video