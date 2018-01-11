Peterson letter: Idaho Democrats

John Wooden, the legendary UCLA basketball coach, said that the two worst things that can happen to a team are to win too much or to lose too much. The Idaho Democratic Party has lost six governor’s races in a row. With that kind of record, they expect to lose. Instead of changing their style, they run old, rich, white men. The Idaho Republican Party has older, richer, whiter men. On Nov. 7, 2018, I predict the Democrats will be whining about what a “red” state Idaho is. Cece never focused on raising millions and millions of dollars or complaining. He focused on running vibrant and exciting campaigns.
On May 22, 2016, the Ada County Democratic Caucus was the largest in United States. At one time, the line stretched for over a mile. Bernie’s supporters were fired up and excited. Those Bernieites (a new word) are ready to mobilize for the Nov. 6, 2018, Idaho governor’s election. If the Democrats deliver yet another old, rich, white man as their candidate, the Bernieites will stay home and the Republican nominee will win. “The fault, dear Brutus, lies not in our stars, but in ourselves.”
Pete Peterson, Boise
