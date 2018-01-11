Letters to the Editor

Eisele letter: Idaho’s congressmen

January 11, 2018 11:00 PM

The recent “tax bill” was opposed by more than 50 percent of all Americans, yet our Idaho congressmen voted for it. Oh, and it will add $1-1.5 trillion to the deficit.

Now we’re reading that Congress will have to gut Medicare and Medicaid to reduce the deficit. Yes, the deficit that they just inflated.

Sen. Crapo used to say the national deficit was shameful. And now it’s OK?

Congressman Simpson, meanwhile, has talked about how much he wanted to support Paul Ryan. Does he work for Ryan or for us?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sen. Risch, who won’t meet with his constituents in town halls, says that all that debt is going to be offset by new jobs. Really? Who is Risch working for?

Then there’s Mr. Labrador. You remember, the guy who’s never done anything in Washington. Certainly he wouldn’t vote for this poorly disguised money grab by the rich. But ... he did. Who, exactly, is he working for?

I thought I heard once that congressmen work for us. Nonsense. They don’t listen to us, whether it’s about our love of public lands, Medicare or the deficit. What — if anything — have they done for Idahoans in the last year?

Who do they work for?

Ted Eisele, Boise

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery

    While the residents of Treasure Valley sleep, workers at Reed’s Dairy work steadfast through the late night and early morning hours to complete one task — bring fresh, locally produced milk to the doorsteps of 2,500 homes.

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery 1:23

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery
Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show 2:12

Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor"
Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations 1:07

Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations

View More Video