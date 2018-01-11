Letters to the Editor

Knight letter: New blood

January 11, 2018 10:49 PM

We need to get rid of all the old blood in Idaho in our next election. I’m asking, “What have you guys done for us in all these years?”

Senators Crapo and Risch and Reps. Simpson and Labrador, I know for a fact that you didn’t listen to the people of Idaho when you voted for that rushed tax bill in Washington, D.C. You guys just take us for vacation money to D.C. and vote party.

New blood, Idahoans. These guys have wasted too many years on nothing already.

I don’t believe in parties to just fight. One group of people to vote for what is best for our country and our people. Voting for what makes us the country we are, to earn the respect we want. All they have to do is sit down together and talk it over and work it out. End the party fighting. What’s wrong with that?

Judy Knight, Boise

