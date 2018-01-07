Beauchamp letter: Donald Trump

As the Russia/Trump investigation uncovers mounting evidence of wrongdoing by members of Trump’s campaign and transition team, it is no surprise the panicked GOP establishment and propaganda machine has chosen to attack Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the FBI. Funny how Director James Comey and the FBI were your heroes when Comey helped Trump win the Presidency. But now that Mueller’s team is on the verge of proving possible criminal acts by Trump/GOP colleagues, the GOP unashamedly challenges the character and integrity of one of the most respected institutions in the world and one of the most admired FBI directors in the history of the agency. GOP charges are not based on evidence of wrongdoing by Mueller or the FBI but on fabricated, conspiracy-theory nonsense and innuendo. In short, the GOP response is blatantly partisan. FYI, Idaho delegation, anyone trying to derail the Mueller investigation is just as guilty of “obstruction of justice” as Trump and his administration of liars. America is watching. We’re on to your game of trying to discredit the investigators to save your political lives. Shame on you all. Do what is right. Support the investigation.
Tex Beauchamp, Meridian
