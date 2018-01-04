Letters to the Editor

Spencer letter: Thank you

January 04, 2018 11:07 PM

Over the past four weeks I have had the pleasure to hear the Halleluiah Chorus in three different venues; the Meridian Symphony Orchestra with the Centennial High School Choir, the Eagle High School Choir and the Centennial/ Boise High School combined choirs.

In college I participated in the Messiah and have heard many performances, but the three performances I have heard over the past weeks have outshined any I have attended in the past.

The Meridian Symphony is one of the most professional musical groups I have ever heard. I heard an orchestra play in such beautiful harmony and precision I could imagine the music in special ways. Those musicians played as one unit perfectly.

To have grandchildren participating in two of the school choral programs with the quality and obvious enjoyment they experience is a joy to see. Having three high schools in the Boise area with such talent and quality is a blessing for our communities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

With young people so talented and dedicated to the music and work they must do to make it happen shows me we have a future generation to keep the arts alive. Thanks all students and teachers.

The Rev. Robert Spencer, Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Watch this black bear cub, badly injured in an Idaho fire, return to the wild 0:21

Watch this black bear cub, badly injured in an Idaho fire, return to the wild
Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

View More Video