Letters to the Editor

Ogunrinola letter: Thank you

January 04, 2018 11:07 PM

It’s safe to say that in the wake of many national events, there has been a recent spotlight put on law enforcement personnel. Every day, as they go out to complete the duties demanded by that uniform, an unappreciative stigma surrounds them. Yet day by day, and night by night, the Nampa Police Department and all law enforcement officers continuously put their community above themselves. So while the spotlight shines, Ridgevue High girls basketball is here to say thank you.

Thank you for risking your life for mine. For doing a job that many could not endure. The sheer grace and resiliency that every officer holds should be nothing short of respected. The job of an officer of the law is one that can only be applauded. To get up, see the naked horrors of the world, and still demand a better future for men, women, and children alike, takes the strongest of individuals. So thank you. Thank you for being there for the little guy when life is at 10 seconds, and they are down by two. Thank you for always rooting for the underdogs. And thank you for making this world a safer place, for everyone with much humility and honor.

Bukky Ogunrinola and Ridgevue girls basketball, senior captain, Nampa

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Watch this black bear cub, badly injured in an Idaho fire, return to the wild 0:21

Watch this black bear cub, badly injured in an Idaho fire, return to the wild
Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

View More Video