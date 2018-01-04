Letters to the Editor

Muir letter: Thank you

January 04, 2018 11:07 PM

I noted the Dec. 19 letter from Ronald Boothe.

I had a similar experience several months ago while in line at the Fairview Winco store. I asked the cashier the location of an item, the young lady in front of me said, “I know where that item is located — would you like me to get it for you?” I said yes — all the while the young lady and an older woman were bagging their purchases. By the time I had my things bagged and I asked the clerk how much my bill was, she said the two women in front of me had paid my bill. By that time I went outside to see if I could see the two women, but I couldn’t. I went back inside the store to see if the clerk knew who they were — did they pay by check? To date I don’t know who they are. They paid for my purchases, an amount more than $75.

I didn’t look like I was in need of help, only that I need a cane to get around. I would sure like to hear from them. After many years, I’m still in awe of people’s kindness.

Jack Muir, Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Watch this black bear cub, badly injured in an Idaho fire, return to the wild 0:21

Watch this black bear cub, badly injured in an Idaho fire, return to the wild
Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

View More Video