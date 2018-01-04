McDonald letter: Organ donation

Finally, a New Year’s resolution that worked.
In past years, the people of Idaho were challenged to make a resolution to help save lives and sign up on the Idaho Donor Registry. Well, people listened, they made their resolutions and phenomenal things happened.
In 2017, The Idaho Donor Registry reached a new level of almost 800,000 people, or about 67 percent of licensed drivers in Idaho. Compared to the rest of the nation, Idaho has one of the highest rates of participation on a donor registry. This says a lot about the giving, caring nature of the citizens of Idaho.
Because of these high participation rates, good things happen. For example, more lives were saved than ever before. One hundred sixty-nine people received lifesaving transplants in 2016 because people said “yes” to organ donation.
If you haven’t joined the Idaho Donor Registry, I challenge you to make one of your New Year’s resolutions to help others. Sign up by saying “yes” on your license, go online to yesidaho.org or call 1-866-937-4324. Even easier, if you have a smartphone, go to yesidaho.org and sign up via your phone.
Alex McDonald, director of public education/public relations, Intermountain Donor Services
