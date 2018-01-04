Lorentz letter: Tax bill

Passing the GOP tax scam bill was just the prelude for what Republicans plan for 2018. Make no mistake about what’s next: a frantic rush to eviscerate social insurance programs like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. The GOP strategy leading to this was simple: Explode the deficit by $1.5 trillion to provide a $3 trillion tax cut for GOP donors, corporations and the 1 percent, then act shocked at the deficits they have caused and no longer even pretend the tax cuts will pay for themselves. That $3 trillion could have been used to fund infrastructure and education. The GOP is going to insist that the only way to get the debt under control is by slashing social programs to the bone. Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security are fundamental pillars of our society that allow millions of struggling, working and retired Americans to have affordable health care and to live with some dignity. Paul Ryan has already announced that this is what he is going to do. You don’t need a crystal ball to know that Crapo, Labrador, Risch and Simpson will be 100 percent on board with this heist. We must not allow this to happen. Get involved.
Tom Lorentz, Boise
