Wallace letter: Hugh Massie’s letter

I just finished reading Hugh E. Massie’s diatribe regarding the tax plan that Republicans are trying to pass, without any help from the Democrats, despite a desire for bipartisanship.
What really made me laugh was how Mr. Massie ticked off point after point of how this will end the world as we know it and what horrible people Republicans are for doing such a thing. The hilarious part was how he could have just as easily changed “flawed tax legislation” to “flawed healthcare legislation” (Obamacare) without changing a single word, well except for deleting Republicans and inserting Democrats. Not that he ever would, but he could.
You’d do well, Mr. Massie, to take a long look in the mirror prior to throwing around the word “sanity.”
Rod Wallace, Boise
