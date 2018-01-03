Letters to the Editor

Wallace letter: Hugh Massie’s letter

January 03, 2018 03:25 PM

I just finished reading Hugh E. Massie’s diatribe regarding the tax plan that Republicans are trying to pass, without any help from the Democrats, despite a desire for bipartisanship.

What really made me laugh was how Mr. Massie ticked off point after point of how this will end the world as we know it and what horrible people Republicans are for doing such a thing. The hilarious part was how he could have just as easily changed “flawed tax legislation” to “flawed healthcare legislation” (Obamacare) without changing a single word, well except for deleting Republicans and inserting Democrats. Not that he ever would, but he could.

You’d do well, Mr. Massie, to take a long look in the mirror prior to throwing around the word “sanity.”

Rod Wallace, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Frostbite and how to prevent it

    Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it
See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

View More Video