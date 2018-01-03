Stokes letter: TV weathermen

Just finished reading Len Yancey’s letter on TV weather. He’s absolutely correct. For years I have been wondering the same thing. For those people with a real curiosity about why storms build up, or how long before they will reach us after sitting on the West Coast building in strength, or any of the other millions of bits of minutia that make up weather there are several options on the weather channels that are there for just that kind of audience. I really don’t need to know how to dress tomorrow or how to make my garden grow (at least not in the weather portion of the “news”). Just stick to the news.
Dale Stokes, Boise
