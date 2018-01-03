Letters to the Editor

Dammarell letter: Banned words

January 03, 2018 03:24 PM

Fair and balanced?

This morning (Saturday, Dec. 16) it came out that the Trump administration has banned officials at the CDC to use the following words in documents used to prepare the agency’s budget: evidence-based, vulnerable, entitlement, science-based, transgendered, diversity and fetus. In checking the Fox News website, their lead story is about Al Franken’s resignation (old news) and not a word about this absurd trampling of the 1st Amendment … the perpetual rage machine moves on to cover news more to the liking of what conservatives want to hear. Fair and balanced huh?

Jim Dammarell, Boise

