Kendrick letter: TV weathermen

January 02, 2018 03:50 PM

Kudos to Len Yancey for his letter about the lack of news in the local TV newscasts. These newscasts give a whole new meaning to the term “fake news.” The weather reports open the newscasts, return at the midpoint, and then provide a final look at the weather, all with some redundant information. The local newscasts are able to actually “squeeze in” some limited news coverage and sports reports between all of the weather reports and commercials. One local channel’s weather coverage in particular is more like a high school drama presentation than a professional meteorology report. Who needs the Weather Channel when we have the local TV newscasts?

Budd Kendrick, Boise

