Harren letter: Taxes

January 02, 2018 03:49 PM

How much in taxes would I have to pay so that:

I don’t have to avert my gaze from families begging at mall exits?

Mothers and fathers don’t have to stay awake worrying if they’ll be able to afford food and health care for their children?

Roads and bridges are safe?

All children have access to well-funded, quality education and an equal shot at the American Dream?

Working women and men are paid a fair and equal wage?

Everyone has enough to eat and a place to sleep?

Let me know, I’ll gladly pay it.

Patrick Harren, McCall

