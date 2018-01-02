Gibson letter: Millionaire appointees

Concerning the letter from Lynne Mattison on Dec. 13 about President Trump appointing millionaires to his cabinet.
The median net worth of lawmakers was just over $1 million in 2013, or 18 times the wealth of the typical American household, according to new research released recently by the Center for Responsive Politics. And while Americans’ median wealth is down 43 percent since 2007, Congress members’ net worth has jumped 28 percent. Jan. 12, 2015
Where is he going to find qualified, eligible people to appoint to these positions that are not at least millionaires?
Stanley Gibson, Nampa
