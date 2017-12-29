Holden letter: Idaho Republicans

Oh what a beautiful morning in America.
Now that Alabama has elected a Democrat instead of a pedophile, we in Idaho can finally hoist the banner as the reddest state in the lower 48.
Since the Idaho Statesman limits letters to the editor to 200 words, I will paraphrase our congressional junior varsity team by their own words.
Risch/Crapo: “Wait and see.” Simpson: “We don’t have that albatross around our neck.” Labrador: Silent.
I suppose actual statesmanship would be too much to ask.
I am simply asking my fellow Idahoans to expect better.
An “R” by your name shouldn’t be a free pass.
Mark Holden, Boise
