Letters to the Editor

Holden letter: Idaho Republicans

December 29, 2017 03:54 PM

Oh what a beautiful morning in America.

Now that Alabama has elected a Democrat instead of a pedophile, we in Idaho can finally hoist the banner as the reddest state in the lower 48.

Since the Idaho Statesman limits letters to the editor to 200 words, I will paraphrase our congressional junior varsity team by their own words.

Risch/Crapo: “Wait and see.” Simpson: “We don’t have that albatross around our neck.” Labrador: Silent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

I suppose actual statesmanship would be too much to ask.

I am simply asking my fellow Idahoans to expect better.

An “R” by your name shouldn’t be a free pass.

Mark Holden, Boise

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life

    Bowen Toomey was born in 2008 without arms or legs, given up by his birth mother in Serbia and placed in a government-run orphanage. He was adopted by an Eagle family in 2010 and has inspired people in the community and around the world. He even competed in a triathlon last summer.

Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life

Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life 3:46

Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life
Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform 3:06

Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform
18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged 1:03

18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged

View More Video