Zao letter: Taxes, economy

December 29, 2017

California’s Gov. Jerry Brown (D) brought his state’s economy back from the brink by recognizing the threat of climate change, cutting fat from the budget and raising taxes — that’s the threefold plan for economic success.

Gov. Jerry Brown legislated for climate change and increasing taxes on the wealthy. This helped take California from the ninth-largest economy in the world to the sixth, and turned more than $50 billion of debt into a budget surplus of over $7 billion. Wouldn’t this be great program for our national debt and economy?

California’s success reveals the falsehood of your Republican cry of “trickle down economics.” By rescinding Republican tax cuts for the wealthy, California was able to fill its coffers and grow.

This stands in direct contrast to the Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback (R), a Tea Party stalwart who has destroyed his state’s economy by cutting taxes to the bone and thereby bankrupting its coffers. The promised economic boon from tax cuts to millionaires never came.

Cheri Zao, Coeur d’Alene

