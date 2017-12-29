Swanson letter: Impeachment

Impeachment?
How long are we going to let the chaos continue? We have all seen the values and the character of our president and it is embarrassing. His lack of respect and his complete inability to be honest should have been enough to send him packing. One of the bigger issues is, “The U.S. has lost more than half its career ambassadors and a significant proportion of other senior diplomats since Trump took office,” the head of the Foreign Service has said. Despite the threat on the Korean peninsula, they still have not nominated an ambassador for Seoul. Countries that used to look to the U.S. for a moral compass do so no longer. Trump insults and breaks trade agreements with our closest allies: Australia, Germany, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Trump is contributing to the deterioration in the quality of life and economic well-being of the people who supported him by the changes to tax laws, the attitude towards health care, and softening of enforcement of environmental regulations. Trump has set us so far back as a country; the question is how much farther back are we going to go before we say enough is enough?
Niki Swanson, Boise
