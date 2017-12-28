Packard letter: Affordable housing

Wouldn’t it be great if all the time and effort spent by the mayor and city council working on a new stadium could be spent on getting affordable housing? How about all building of multi-unit housing in the future has to include a percentage of affordable housing — or the money put in a fund specifically for affordable housing?
Just the thought of children being homeless is obscene. Can you think back to when you were in school and how you would have felt if you were asked where you lived and you were sleeping in a car or living in a shelter?
Hilda Packard, Boise
