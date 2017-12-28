Everett letter: Donald Trump

Three members of the U.S. Congress have recently announced their resignations from their elected positions for alleged sexual abuse or harassment. These high-ranking officials are resigning without benefit of any evidence other than accusations. Why does not Donald Trump join them in announcing his resignation? He has, in fact, been accused by more than a few women of sexual abuse or harassment, and he has been shown on national TV admitting to performing reprehensible sexual acts with women. Additionally, Trump tweeted “Vote for Roy Moore.” Moore was running for the Senate from Alabama and was accused of having sex with underage girls. An excellent example of one sexual predator supporting another. Is this the type of individual that we want to govern our country?
Mac Everett, Boise
