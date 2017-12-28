Stoddard letter: Congress

In response to the Dec. 11 letter from Dennis Keierleber, I have the following. It’s not a quote from a pope, but here goes. Dennis, you say we “should replace our congressional delegation with people who will work for us, for a change.” To which I respond: Some people continue to think that new folks elected to Congress, encouraged by the needs of their constituents, will inevitably succeed in bringing about greater justice and fairness in government. This opinion, which has never been confirmed by the facts, expresses a crude and naive trust in the goodness of those wielding political power and in the sacralized workings of the prevailing political system. In other words, those same “big donors for Republicans (and Democrats too)” who push us little folks around through control of our delegates’ donation accounts will use the same tactic to schmooze whomever we replace the current “yes men” with. So many people have gone to Washington with the promise of “changing the way things are there,” only to be seduced by the money and power that they soon are engulfed in the very swamp they said they would avoid. My apologies to Pope Francis I for my ripoff.
Curtis Stoddard, Eagle
