Letters to the Editor

Stoddard letter: Congress

December 28, 2017 09:52 PM

In response to the Dec. 11 letter from Dennis Keierleber, I have the following. It’s not a quote from a pope, but here goes. Dennis, you say we “should replace our congressional delegation with people who will work for us, for a change.” To which I respond: Some people continue to think that new folks elected to Congress, encouraged by the needs of their constituents, will inevitably succeed in bringing about greater justice and fairness in government. This opinion, which has never been confirmed by the facts, expresses a crude and naive trust in the goodness of those wielding political power and in the sacralized workings of the prevailing political system. In other words, those same “big donors for Republicans (and Democrats too)” who push us little folks around through control of our delegates’ donation accounts will use the same tactic to schmooze whomever we replace the current “yes men” with. So many people have gone to Washington with the promise of “changing the way things are there,” only to be seduced by the money and power that they soon are engulfed in the very swamp they said they would avoid. My apologies to Pope Francis I for my ripoff.

Curtis Stoddard, Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform

    Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said.

Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform

Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform 3:06

Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform
18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged 1:03

18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged
Leon Rice on bench play, Hutchison, fans, technical foul 7:02

Leon Rice on bench play, Hutchison, fans, technical foul

View More Video