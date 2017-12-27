Mingay letter: Israel

I find it very interesting that it seems as if the whole world is aghast that Donald Trump has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, with warnings of dire consequences. Well, over 2,500 years ago one of the last Old Testament prophets, Zechariah, said the following: “Behold I will make Jerusalem a cup of trembling unto all the people round about when they shall be in the siege, both against Judah and Jerusalem. And in that day I will make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people, all that burden themselves with it will be cut in pieces, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it.” The land of Israel belongs to the God of the Bible and He is the One who has given it to the Jews, and what God has ordained no man can annul. The miracle has occurred, the Jews are back in their land after 2,000 years. God promised Abraham in Genesis 13:15 “all the land which thou seest to thee will I give it, and to thy seed for ever.” The battle over Jerusalem is against God and not Donald Trump.
Madeline P. Mingay, Boise
Comments