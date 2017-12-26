Letters to the Editor

Rytterager letter: Inversions

December 26, 2017 10:49 PM

Ah, winter in the Treasure Valley … and inversions. They’re our reality, along with more people, homes to heat, and vehicles. As another winter begins, it’s time to rethink how to reduce the amount of pollutants trapped with us under the low-lying cloud layer.

The smog from vehicles, fireplaces, and industry can be greatly reduced if we accelerate our switch to clean energy sources. How can we do that?

▪  Tell local leaders that we want cleaner forms of transportation and a better bus system.

▪  Patronize local businesses that have committed to a healthy environment and sustainable business practices. [See list at Greenworksidaho.org.]

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  Tell Idaho Power that we support a faster move away from coal resources, which still made up 24 percent of energy delivered to customers last year. [Idacorp 2016 Sustainability Report]

▪  Support a national fee and dividend plan to provide market incentives for switching to renewable energy while it returns 100 percent of the net fees in monthly dividends to households. [https://www.carbontax.org/dividends/]

Imagine if people had clean transportation choices to get around faster and easier. Imagine that we could all breathe cleaner air. Imagine having more money in our pockets from monthly dividends. Imagine that Treasure Valley winter.

Linda Rytterager, Boise

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

    ​The top 60 quidditch teams from around the country descended on Columbia, South Carolina to determine the sport's 9th national champion during the US Quidditch Cup at Saluda Shoals Park, Saturday, April 16, 2016.

The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament 2:25

The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life 1:06

Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life
Nampans contribute a personal connection to historic buildings 0:56

Nampans contribute a personal connection to historic buildings

View More Video