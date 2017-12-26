Letters to the Editor

Hayes letter: Reach out for help

December 26, 2017 10:43 PM

This is to anyone who might be thinking of suicide, but especially to those who are younger than 18. Please, do not give up hope for yourself. You may feel bad about something you’ve done or something that’s happened to you. You may simply find yourself feeling bad emotionally and mentally for some reason you can’t identify. All that matters is that you want a change. No, you can’t change the past, but you can change your perspective on it. You also have the future. You can always reach out for help. What’s more, you have the power to learn from your mistakes or past experience and you have the innocence, courage and vision to change things for the good of everyone. We adults could take a few lessons from you on how to act, vote and care, because we are quite often too set in our ways. So speak up. Change things. Set an example for us adults to follow. And along the way, you may find your burden has eased.

Bryn C. Hayes, Boise

