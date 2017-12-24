Gorven letter: Volunteerism

Rather than hoping for a better year why not make it one and go volunteer? Most people look to the new year as a time of new beginnings and doing better. If you really want to have a better year it only takes a couple of hours a week to volunteer and do some good. Many studies even show that doing charity work makes you happier. It also lets you find good people who want to help and helps build a sense of community. Rather than complain about politics or just hoping you will be happier next year why not meet good people, do good, and be happy by helping a few hours a week in your local community. If you want to make a change and improve your life and community as well as others, charity work is a great way to do it. Once you start you’ll have some scheduled time that you’ll look forward to a lot more than work.
Jeffrey Gorven, Meridian
Comments