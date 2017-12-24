Letters to the Editor

Dickey letter: Gun control

December 24, 2017 07:58 PM

If gun control works as well, and effectively, as some politicians would have us believe, to stop all these murders and atrocities simply by passing a few laws, then it’s logical to make some new laws that would totally stop the following: knife control; machete control; poison control; ball bat control; truck and car control; ID theft control; drunk driving control; drug control; bank robbery control; insurance and tax fraud control and rape control.

Maybe you can think of a few.

Please watch “Criminals for gun control” on YouTube.

Steve Dickey, Nampa

  Comments  

