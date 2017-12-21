Thode letter: Second Amendment

I’m tired of hearing about Second Amendment rights when it comes to the discussion of gun violence. There are other amendments, and other rights are being violated every day. The First Amendment guarantees a right “peaceably to assemble” and a right of free speech. The 14th Amendment prohibits the state from depriving any person of the right to live. Both of these amendments describe rights that cannot be guaranteed when the excesses currently permitted in the name of the Second Amendment are allowed to continue.
The Second Amendment originally applied to the necessity of “a well regulated militia” and not the free-for-all firearms ownership we have today. Add to this the relatively recent reinterpretation and expansion of gun rights in the name of the Second Amendment (District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008 and McDonald v. Chicago in 2010), both of which were products of one of the most conservative Supreme Courts in history and are likely to be reinterpreted in the future, and one result is, on average, more than one mass murder incident using guns in the country every day.
One way to curb this violence is to interpret the Second Amendment more reasonably.
Walt Thode, Boise
