White letter: Donald Trump

After Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, President Bush flew over the damaged area and posed for photos looking out Air Force One’s window. When Hurricane Sandy wiped out much of the East Coast, President Obama suspended his re-election campaign and helped Gov. Christie direct relief efforts to help the victims. When hurricanes decimated Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, when bike riders were run down in NYC, and when Texas church members and Las Vegas concertgoers were slaughtered, Trump sent out meaningless tweets, and then headed to his nearest golf course.
According to Trump, climate change is a myth and guns are good. Elect a clown, expect a circus.
Since 2001, we’ve had one pretend president, one real president and one fake president. I miss the real one.
Now we’re besieged with sex crimes. Someone said there’s a special place in hell for those who prey on women and children. Yeah, those places are Alabama, Fox News, the Senate, the Catholic Church, Charlie Rose’s house, Bill Cosby’s house, the Olympics, Hollywood and Trump Tower.
Stay tuned, there’s more to come.
Ken White, Twin Falls
