Letters to the Editor

Fugate letter: Injection wells

December 21, 2017 09:51 PM

In regard to the AP article on injection wells. One only has to do an internet search to see the devastating and costly impact oil and gas drilling has had in other states. Now we have the discussion of injection wells. John Foster, Alta Mesa, states, “The most environmentally safe way to dispose of it is to put it right back where we got it.” In 2015 alone, Oklahoma’s earthquake activity increased from two per year to 900+ per year as the result of injection wells. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public meeting on Idaho injection wells, only if there is “significant interest.” Residents of Idaho need to step up, get involved and express their concerns to the EPA by Jan. 11 and attend a scheduled public hearing.

Julie Fugate, Fruitland

