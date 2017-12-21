Letters to the Editor

Welty letter: Gun control

December 21, 2017 09:48 PM

You can tout all the reasons for having a gun, but to me, a conscientious objector is more courageous than someone with a gun. Think Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi. And while you are at it, think of fear and anger as being the culprits we need to eradicate.

Love will always conquer hate, fear and violence. Making peace within ourselves is probably how humans will survive. For those of us who want a peaceful existence, we mediate on fear, anger, guilt, and the sadness and pity that we live in. The sadness of our word is deep and we need to work on that to be nonviolent. It starts first with ourselves.

Mary Welty, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out.

    Central Michigan and Wyoming played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Before kickoff, the Idaho Statesman met with fans from both teams and picked their brains about Idaho.

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out.

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out. 1:41

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out.
Phil Hawkins dedicates his heart to helping veterans 1:20

Phil Hawkins dedicates his heart to helping veterans
When this signing Santa speaks to deaf kids it ‘makes Christmas more real’ 3:05

When this signing Santa speaks to deaf kids it ‘makes Christmas more real’

View More Video