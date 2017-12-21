Welty letter: Gun control

You can tout all the reasons for having a gun, but to me, a conscientious objector is more courageous than someone with a gun. Think Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi. And while you are at it, think of fear and anger as being the culprits we need to eradicate.
Love will always conquer hate, fear and violence. Making peace within ourselves is probably how humans will survive. For those of us who want a peaceful existence, we mediate on fear, anger, guilt, and the sadness and pity that we live in. The sadness of our word is deep and we need to work on that to be nonviolent. It starts first with ourselves.
Mary Welty, Boise
