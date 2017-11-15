Heberger letter: Boise stadium

Ballfield — doughnut shop — corporate welfare.
I’m contemplating a letter to the Boise mayor and City Council about a private, for-profit doughnut shop I want to have the city publicly finance. It would be a very good use of tax dollars because I plan a walking/jogging/calorie-burning track around the shop that would be open to the public 24/7. Moreover, I’d provide free doughnuts to the mayor’s office every Wednesday morning. Twenty years of those doughnuts and we’ll call it even, and the city gets to keep the track.
Roy Heberger, Boise
Comments