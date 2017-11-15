Letters to the Editor

Heberger letter: Boise stadium

November 15, 2017 9:53 PM

Ballfield — doughnut shop — corporate welfare.

I’m contemplating a letter to the Boise mayor and City Council about a private, for-profit doughnut shop I want to have the city publicly finance. It would be a very good use of tax dollars because I plan a walking/jogging/calorie-burning track around the shop that would be open to the public 24/7. Moreover, I’d provide free doughnuts to the mayor’s office every Wednesday morning. Twenty years of those doughnuts and we’ll call it even, and the city gets to keep the track.

Roy Heberger, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Maybe this kitten should have been named Flash?

    An adorable tabby kitten, named Sienna, is now available for adoption at Simply Cats in Boise. She has gained a reputation for being an escape artist because she wants to be where the humans are at - and she's quick to slip out into the lobby once the door to her room is opened.

Maybe this kitten should have been named Flash?

Maybe this kitten should have been named Flash? 0:12

Maybe this kitten should have been named Flash?
Video of suspect van in attempted child abduction 1:18

Video of suspect van in attempted child abduction
New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform 0:31

New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform

View More Video