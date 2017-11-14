Letters to the Editor

Marquart letter: Peaceful protests

November 14, 2017 11:15 PM

I recently returned from 16 days in Barcelona, Spain, where I witnessed the most successful protest of my lifetime. I had the privilege of talking to many of the people who were marching. On the surface, it appeared that many of the them wanted to separate from Spain, but it was really more about the government in Madrid refusing to listen to their concerns. There were tens of thousands of protesters in the streets — day after day, week after week — resulting in a complete shutdown of many major streets. There were no documented cases of violence or looting by the protesters — only documented cases of excessive force by some of the Spanish police brought in from Madrid. We could learn a lot from these protesters. We are at a critical time in our history when our democratic and social justice policies are under attack. In order to preserve these values and to make a real difference, it will take tens of thousands of organized, peaceful protesters who will have to take to the streets — and not just for one day.

Cay Marquart, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance

    Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos answers questions about the Colorado State comeback, the upcoming Air Force game and the up-and-down day of cornerback Tyler Horton vs. Colorado State. (Video courtesy of Boise State)

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance 13:09

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance
Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force 13:37

Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force
Boise State kicker Joel Velazquez discusses his onside kick at Colorado State 3:03

Boise State kicker Joel Velazquez discusses his onside kick at Colorado State

View More Video